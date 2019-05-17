Bevin weighs in on anti-abortion legislation; Attica Scott responds

“When you consider the fact that over 40 percent of all the abortions performed in America are the taking of young black lives, that more black children — more blacks, period — are killed by abortion than crime, accidents, cancer, disease, AIDS ... every other cause of death combined does not add up to the number of blacks that are killed by abortion,” Bevin told Carlson. “For people to come out and say that it is somehow racial justice to be able to kill black children before they’re even born is a remarkably empty argument, and highly offensive, frankly, to many people like myself.”