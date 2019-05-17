Bullitt County teen posted threat about a gun on Instagram, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old man from Bullitt County is accused of terroristic threatening.
According to an arrest report for Sammy McKinsley, he allegedly posted the following message on Instagram on Thursday night:
“Me n my 38 taken a trip to bullitt central n ets on my momma **ck erybody dawg I’m rdy merk ****as botches whateva idgaf anymore ... I got cash for who’s tryin take me to bullitt central toma.”
It’s not clear what prompted the post, or what it actually meant.
The police report also indicated that the post was made to the Instagram account called “young_sammy_502,” which a family member and a friend of McKinsley confirmed to police belonged to the suspect.
