Closures expected on I-65 S in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect some traffic issues on I-65 Southbound in Louisville.
The exit ramp from I-65 South to the Watterson Westbound will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Friday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Then at 9 p.m. I-65 South will be shut down between Crittenden Drive and the Watterson Expressway interchange. A detour will take you down Crittenden to the Watterson West.
Some lanes will reopen Saturday at Noon but paving is expected to continue all weekend. All lanes will be open by 5 a.m. Monday May 20, according to KYTC.
