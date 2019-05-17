Coach Mack’s Corner gets Crums Lane Elementary students excited about reading

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Mack is helping shape the community through his efforts on and off the court.
Coach Mack, his wife Christi and their kids visited Crums Lane Elementary on Thursday for the unveiling of the first Coach Mack’s Corner in Louisville.
The idea behind the project is to turn a corner of a school’s library into a reading oasis. The colorful section at Crums Lane includes more than 600 brand new books, games and a comfortable place for students to read.
Kids lined the halls of the school ahead of the big reveal, waving signs thanking the coach and his family for stopping by.
Christi Mack is from Louisville and attended Crums Lane as a kindergartner. She said the family project encourages students to read by incorporating fun.
“I mean we’ve all grown up and gone to the library where typically the walls are very vanilla, they’re boring,” Chrisi said. “To give them a fun space like this where they have new books that really excite them, we just want them to know reading can open so many doors.”
The Macks also sat with the students to read them a book, all while encouraging them to continue to read and learn on their own.
“Words are awesome because when you see it for the very first time, it may be a hard word," Coach Mack explained. "But if you ask for help and figure out what it means, you’ll be surprised the next time you’re reading something, that same word will be there. And that’s how you get to learn new words.”
Coach Mack also stressed the importance of doing well in school, noting that while sports are fun, it can be harder to advance without an education.
“You can be as good as you want in basketball. You can grow up and be a great basketball player," Mack said to the students. "But if you can’t read and read well and do well in school - guess what? You’re not going to college.”
Including Crums Lane, the Mack Family Foundation has installed six Coach Mack’s Corners in elementary schools throughout Ohio and Kentucky.
The organization estimates 3,250 books and 80 magazine subscriptions have been provided to 2,425 students.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.