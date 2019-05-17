Custom cardboard boats hit the water for annual Jeffersontown High regatta

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With only cardboard and duct tape at their disposal, custom boats made by Jeffersontown High School students are put to the ultimate test once they hit the water.
The school’s annual Cardboard Boat Regatta set off on Thursday at the Plainview Swim Center.
Some designs were successful, while others who took a risk couldn’t exactly finish the cross-pool mission smoothly. That was the case for a group of students who modeled their boat after a jet ski - which didn’t quite make it across the pool.
“When we first race we race with a motor on the back because we wanted to make it look like a real jet ski," student Kaleb McDonald said of the design. "By the time we got done with that water got into the boat. So when it was his turn to race, it was kind of like, it had a little bit of damage. We didn’t know how much it could take - and it couldn’t take any.”
While some students operated the boats, dozens of others took over the sidelines to cheer on their team - sink or swim.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.