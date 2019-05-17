Fanny pack filled with drugs leads to multiple charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A fanny pack full of drugs led to several charges for a Louisville man.
Officers were called to a report of domestic violence at the Quality Inn on May 16. When officers arrived, they said the suspect Juantez Lewis, 29, fled into a room then ran toward Interstate 65 where he was taken into custody.
The woman told police Lewis was wearing a fanny pack when he took off. Police retracted his steps and found a fanny pack containing approximately 19 grams of cocaine, four grams of suspected heroin, 14 individually packaged bags of marijuana and several pills.
Lewis was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, assault and fleeing or evading police.
