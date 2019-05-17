FORECAST: Near-record heat to start the weekend

The scattered showers remain through midmorning before clouds start to clear into the afternoon.
Highs max out near 90° today. It will be a muggy and warm night with overnight lows in the 60s.
High pressure is in full control of our weather to start the weekend. Expect highs near 90° once again Saturday with some isolated storms during the afternoon and early evening.
Sunday a cold front races towards the region bringing more scattered showers and storms as highs return to the mid-80s. A Slight Risk of severe weather has been issued for the northwestern parts of WAVE Country with the rest of the region under a Marginal Risk. Damaging winds are the main threat with Sunday's strongest storms.
The cold front pushes through late Sunday into Monday; highs Monday will be in the 70s as a result.
We’re back into the 80s Tuesday before yet another front pushes through midweek re-upping storm chances.
TODAY: Isolated showers (20%); Mostly sunny; HIGH: 90° (Record: 91° - 1962)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear; Muggy; LOW: 68°
SATURDAY: Partly sunny; Isolated thunderstorms (20%); HIGH: 88°
