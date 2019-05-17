FORECAST: Near-record heat to start the weekend

By Tawana Andrew | May 17, 2019 at 5:39 AM EDT - Updated May 17 at 5:39 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our Friday begins with scattered showers, clouds and temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s.

The scattered showers remain through midmorning before clouds start to clear into the afternoon.

Highs max out near 90° today. It will be a muggy and warm night with overnight lows in the 60s.

High pressure is in full control of our weather to start the weekend. Expect highs near 90° once again Saturday with some isolated storms during the afternoon and early evening.

Sunday a cold front races towards the region bringing more scattered showers and storms as highs return to the mid-80s. A Slight Risk of severe weather has been issued for the northwestern parts of WAVE Country with the rest of the region under a Marginal Risk. Damaging winds are the main threat with Sunday's strongest storms.

The cold front pushes through late Sunday into Monday; highs Monday will be in the 70s as a result.

We’re back into the 80s Tuesday before yet another front pushes through midweek re-upping storm chances.

FORECAST

TODAY: Isolated showers (20%); Mostly sunny; HIGH: 90° (Record: 91° - 1962)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear; Muggy; LOW: 68°

SATURDAY: Partly sunny; Isolated thunderstorms (20%); HIGH: 88°

