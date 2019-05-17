Former corrections officer pleads guilty to federal charges in inmate attack case

Former Louisville Metro Corrections officer Devan Edwards pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the Metro Corrections officers involved in the beating of a handcuffed inmate inside the Louisville jail has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

The WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters broke this story last year.

Body camera footage shows Terry Whitehead handcuffed in a holding cell while an officer punches him.

Thursday, Devan Edwards admitted in court that he and David Schwartz attacked Whitehead and that he falsified the use-of-force report about the incident.

Edwards faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Schwartz and another former officer, Donna Gentry, also face federal charges.

