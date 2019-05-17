Goforth claims internal and Twitter polls have him surging ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Democrats running for Kentucky Governor have been debating this week, including one seen on WAVE 3 News. Friday, a couple of the Republicans running for the top spot were throwing some political mud.
Candidate Robert Goforth made some claims about a lead on Governor Matt Bevin. The State Representative was in Louisville telling voters why Bevin can't win in November. Goforth claims he's not only competitive in the polls, he's winning in some.
"Every poll that we've seen, we are ahead big time," Goforth said.
During his press tour, which arrived in Louisville Friday morning, the Laurel County pharmacist and farmer raised some eyebrows with that comment - especially after a recent Cygnal poll of 600 would-be voters put Goforth 38 points behind Bevin. Goforth claimed that poll was not statewide and said internal and social media polls show otherwise.
"People see it," Goforth said, "I know Twitter isn't scientific."
Goforth is talking about a Kentucky Sports Radio Twitter poll that showed him with 52 percent of the vote out of 10,000 voters. Goforth said everywhere he goes voters tell him Bevin's war against teachers and his failed attempt at pension reform have them fearing he can't beat any Democrat in November.
"His self-serving agenda continuously time and time again is taking care of his buddies and making sure that his hedge fund buddies make hundreds of millions of dollars off taxpayers for the worst funded pension system in America," Goforth said of Bevin.
At an event today at Jefferson Community and Technical College, Bevin had no intention of addressing Goforth or Tuesday's vote, saying he wasn't worried about the primary. He did take a few jabs at the Democrats while seeming to enjoy seeing Attorney General Andy Beshear and democrat Adam Edelen go after each other.
"You're seeing all the gloves come off," Bevin smiled, "it's kind of interesting to watch."
“There are people who have built in advantages based on name recognition,” Bevin said of Beshear before saying this about Edelen, “and other ones who have seeming advantages based on the amount of money that their running mate’s wife’s mothers will throw into the race.”
Bevin said he’s confident he’ll serve another four years.
