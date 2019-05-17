Inmate throws cup of urine on officer, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Already incarcerated at Metro Corrections, a Louisville woman was arrested on an assault charge Thursday.
According to her arrest report, 37-year-old Christina Kiser had requested to move to a different jail cell.
When an officer came to her cell to help with the move, Kiser threw a “cup full of urine” at him, the report said.
Kiser has been in jail since February, when she was charged with burglary, assault, two counts of complicity to burglary, and several other crimes. She was jailed around Feb. 15 on $20,000 bond.
It’s not clear what Kiser was originally jailed for, nor is it known why she requested a new cell.
