JCTC graduates ‘go pro’ by signing with local manufacturing companies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a different kind of “going pro." For recent graduates of Jefferson Community & Technical College, it meant signing on for a professional career with a local manufacturer.
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin joined members of the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers for Going Pro Signing Day across the state, which celebrates new hires in advanced manufacturing and six other programs.
There are currently thousands of open positions in the manufacturing industry, according to KCTCS. The school system wants to help fill the vacancies through their training.
Governor Bevin said he believes there’s no clear-cut leader in the United States when it comes to engineering and manufacturing - at least not like in Europe, where many believe Germany is leaps and bounds ahead of everyone else.
So he’s working to make sure Kentucky owns it.
“That’s my vision. It’s 100 percent attainable," Bevin said.
Bevin said on Friday in order to get results out of technical programs like the ones at Jefferson Community and Technical College, you have to put money and effort into them. That includes grants and scholarships.
Scholarships made it possible for graduates like Trevor Horn to start their careers immediately. Horn signed with Clarient.
“There’s one thing that makes people feel relief and that’s certainty," Horn said. "This program has given me certainty that I will have a long-lasting job.”
More than 2,000 students graduated with positions in the field of advanced manufacturing training in the last year. Governor Bevin had some words for anyone who plans on adding to those numbers.
“This whole region needs you. America needs you, but boy please stay in Kentucky,” Bevin said.
There were 16 other signing day events also happening across the Commonwealth.
