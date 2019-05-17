Kennedy Bridge repair to complicate evening commute

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four of the six lanes of the John F. Kennedy Bridge will be closed until further notice.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued an advisory Friday, indicating that crews will be working to repair a loose finger expansion joint.
The advisory also said the structural integrity of the bridge is not affected, and that crews hope to complete the repairs and reopen the closed lanes before the end of the day Friday.
Commuters traveling southbound on Interstate 65 from Indiana should expect delays and avoid the route if possible. Motorists can travel around the work zone via eastbound Interstate 265 to the Lewis and Clark Bridge and East End Tunnel or via westbound I-265 to eastbound I-64 and the Sherman Minton Bridge.
