Louisville mother claims JCPS bus driver has tormented son for weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tamra Childers says her 15-year-old son is being harassed and tormented by his school bus driver.
Childers has documented the six-week long struggle between the Jefferson County Public Schools bus driver and the student. The above video shows one of the most extreme encounters.
In the video, one can see the driver zip into frame and pass up the Childers’ driveway, which is the bus stop. Once Childers’ son walks across the neighbor’s yard and approaches the open doors, the driver closes them and pulls up a few feet. The driver appears to stop, without opening the door, and Childers’ son continues to walk towards the bus. That’s when the driver pulls away, leaving the student behind.
Childers said this is the daily struggle. If her son is standing in their driveway at the bus stop, the driver will usually pass him up, sometimes leaving him behind.
The JCPS student’s mother said she has no idea why the driver targets her son. She believes it may be retaliation for her son being late a few times. Childers said she has not gotten answers from JCPS.
