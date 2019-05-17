Maximum Security’s owner offers $20 million challenge to 4 Derby rivals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly two weeks after Maximum Security was disqualified from the 145th Kentucky Derby, his owner is again making some noise.
Gary West on Friday offered a total of $20 million to the connections of four other Derby contenders if any of those horses can beat Maximum Security before the end of the year.
West said he would pay $5 million each to the connections of Country House, War of Will, Long Range Toddy and Bodexpress.
"I am doing this because I think it would be good for racing and a unique opportunity to bring more people into racing because of the elevated interest this would bring to the sport," West said in a statement Friday.
- Maximum Security owners file federal suit following Derby disqualification
- Maximum Security owners evaluating legal options following Derby disqualification
- War of Words: New video shows Maximum Security not to blame, attorneys say
- Owners of Maximum Security evaluating legal options following Derby disqualification
- Maximum Security camp set to review Derby concerns with stewards Friday
- Maximum Security: KHRC denies Derby DQ appeal
Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4. But a 20-minute stewards’ inquiry resulted in his disqualification, elevating second-place finisher Country House to the winner’s circle.
Several days after the race, West appealed the overturned result to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, which quickly rejected it. And on Wednesday of this week, West filed a federal lawsuit.
West is asking the owners of the other four horses to give him $5 million apiece if Maximum Security finishes ahead of their horse in the official chart, the statement said. The owners of any or all of the other four horses wishing to participate would be required to put their $5 million in an escrow account, as West will do immediately for up to $20 million.
Neither Maximum Security nor Country House is slated to run in The Preakness, coverage of which begins on WAVE 3 News on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.