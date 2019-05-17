Police: Man dies in shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the Algonquin neighborhood of Louisville on Thursday night.
The shooting was reported around 11:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of Burwell Avenue, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s near 22nd Street and Algonquin Parkway, a few blocks from the park.
Emergency crews said the victim suffered several gunshot wounds.
Louisville Metro police confirmed the man died, but few other details are known.
Anyone with information about this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
This story will be updated.
