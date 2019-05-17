2 people in critical condition, 2 animals dead following fire on Beecher Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were rescued after a home caught fire in the Wyandotte neighborhood Friday morning.
Neighbors described what happened at the home along the 1000 block of Beecher street as horrific. They said they saw one of their neighbors, a woman, trying to escape from the fire out of one of the windows. Neighbors also said they were using sticks, wood whatever was around them to try and help her escape.
“It was pretty horrific hearing her screaming and hollering and trying to get out the window,” neighbor Joey Vowels said.
The two people who were rescued were in critical condition at UofL Hospital.
When fire crews arrived, heavy smoke and fire were coming from the home, Louisville Fire Department spokesman Bobby Cooper said.
“I (saw) black smoke coming up through the trees,” Vowels said. “I went to the sidewalk to look down and there was just black smoke pouring through the windows.”
Vowels said the neighbors wouldn’t have been able to save themselves. They were older adults; the man used a wheelchair and the woman moved at a slow pace.
"That poor man in the wheelchair couldn’t move if he wanted to move,” Vowels said. “I can only imagine what was going through their heads at the time.”
Firefighters pulled both unconscious adults from the home. Vowels said the woman had visible burn and smoke injuries, adding that she was known for walking up and down the street with her cat. Fire crews said a cat and dog were found dead inside the home. Another cat was seen wandering around outside.
It took 24 firefighters 16 minutes to get the fire under control. Firefighters did not find working smoke detectors in the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.