11 puppies fighting to survive after being dumped in Kentucky ravine

TYNER, Ky. (WAVE) - The Arrow Fund has asked the public for donations to help cover costs of care for 11 rescued pups.
The organization said the puppies were dumped in a ravine in Tyner, Kentucky - which is in Jackson County. The puppies were so young, their eyes weren’t even open at the time they were found.
All 11 puppies were transported from Tyner to London, Kentucky, then from London to Berea. From there they traveled to Lexington before landing with the Arrow Fund in Louisville.
Though the shelter is currently over capacity, they said they just couldn’t let the little ones die. The team has been bottle feeding the rescues around the clock but needs some monetary assistance. It’s a long shot for the young pups to survive without their mother, according to the organization, but they will work to keep them alive.
The Arrow Fund works to provide care for abused and neglected animals, while encouraging prosecution of animal abusers.
Information on who may have dumped the 11 puppies has not been released.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.