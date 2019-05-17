11 puppies fighting to survive after being dumped in Kentucky ravine

The Arrow Fund said the puppies were found dumped in a revine in Tyner, Kentucky in Jackson County.
By Berry Stockton | May 17, 2019 at 4:47 PM EDT - Updated May 17 at 4:47 PM

TYNER, Ky. (WAVE) - The Arrow Fund has asked the public for donations to help cover costs of care for 11 rescued pups.

The organization said the puppies were dumped in a ravine in Tyner, Kentucky - which is in Jackson County. The puppies were so young, their eyes weren’t even open at the time they were found.

All 11 puppies were transported from Tyner to London, Kentucky, then from London to Berea. From there they traveled to Lexington before landing with the Arrow Fund in Louisville.

11 PUPS DUMPED IN RAVINE IN TYNER , KENTUCKY! EYES NOT EVEN OPEN! 💔 Our team has been up all night feeding these innocent babies. We are doing all we can and 3 of us will be bottle feeding round the clock. We sure hope to catch the monster who threw these innocent babies away like trash! We need donations! We are over capacity, but could not let these little ones die. Donations can be made on this post or at thearrowfund.org or checks may be mailed to The Arrow Fund P.O. Box 1127 Prospect, Kentucky 40059. We would like to thank all of those who came together to get these precious ones safely to us. We are so saddened by this case but are so thankful for all of you that will help us, help them! Please keep these babies close to your heart... it is a long shot for all to survive without their mama but we will try... Humanely yours, Rebecca 🐾 The Arrow Fund ********************** Previous post on these innocents: We have transport from Tyner, Kentucky to London, London to Berea, Berea to Lexington and then finally to Louisville, Kentucky. Thanks to all of our amazing transporters!

Posted by The Arrow Fund on Friday, May 17, 2019

Though the shelter is currently over capacity, they said they just couldn’t let the little ones die. The team has been bottle feeding the rescues around the clock but needs some monetary assistance. It’s a long shot for the young pups to survive without their mother, according to the organization, but they will work to keep them alive.

Donations can be send through the Arrow Fund Facebook page or by clicking here. Checks may be mailed to The Arrow Fund P.O. Box 1127 Prospect, Kentucky 40059.

The Arrow Fund works to provide care for abused and neglected animals, while encouraging prosecution of animal abusers.

Information on who may have dumped the 11 puppies has not been released.

