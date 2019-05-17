11 puppies fighting to survive after being dumped in Kentucky ravine

11 PUPS DUMPED IN RAVINE IN TYNER , KENTUCKY! EYES NOT EVEN OPEN! 💔 Our team has been up all night feeding these innocent babies. We are doing all we can and 3 of us will be bottle feeding round the clock. We sure hope to catch the monster who threw these innocent babies away like trash! We need donations! We are over capacity, but could not let these little ones die. Donations can be made on this post or at thearrowfund.org or checks may be mailed to The Arrow Fund P.O. Box 1127 Prospect, Kentucky 40059. We would like to thank all of those who came together to get these precious ones safely to us. We are so saddened by this case but are so thankful for all of you that will help us, help them! Please keep these babies close to your heart... it is a long shot for all to survive without their mama but we will try... Humanely yours, Rebecca 🐾 The Arrow Fund ********************** Previous post on these innocents: We have transport from Tyner, Kentucky to London, London to Berea, Berea to Lexington and then finally to Louisville, Kentucky. Thanks to all of our amazing transporters!