PVA to residents: You have the right to appeal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time in 12 years, property values in west Louisville are increasing. But the Property Value Administration wants residents to know that you have the right to appeal.
Assessments directly impact the amount of tax dollars owed in the coming year. Because of the increases, the Louisville Urban League partnered with the PVA to talk about property value ahead of the deadline and encourage residents who don't feel their property was properly assessed to appeal.
"We want you to maintain your home. We want you to pay fair taxes," said Amy Shir, LHome president and CEO. "Not more and not less, but fair taxes."
Shir said if you have a technological barrier and if you have someone that can take you to the library, get to the library.
The deadline is Monday, May 20 so officials are urging you to get those appeals into the PVA.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.