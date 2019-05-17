Report: Rescued Kentucky toddler expected to leave hospital

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WKYT) – Kenneth Howard, the Magoffin County toddler recently rescued after being lost in the woods for days, was expected to be released from the hospital and head home Friday.
Nine-year-old Dalton Howard, Kenneth’s cousin, has been counting down the days to when they will be reunited, an event many worried might not happen as the search for Kenneth stretched out over three days.
“I was just thinking about what he was going through, and I was just trying to help as much as I could,” Dalton Howard said of his cousin.
Dalton was one of hundreds of volunteers who dropped everything to conduct a day-and-night search for the 22-month-old.
Rescuers found Kenneth on Wednesday at an old strip mine on the Floyd-Magoffin County line.
Officials said he had tick bites, some scratches and was pretty dehydrated, but otherwise, he was in amazingly good shape.
“It feels great to know he’s OK, and he’s not going to spend any longer times to stay in the woods,” Dalton Howard said.
Once he was found, Howard was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia for treatment.
"I’m just glad he’s coming back,” Dalton Howard said.
