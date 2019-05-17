StormTALK! Friday Edition

This setup involves a cold front that will be slowing down as it enters Kentucky ...slowly leaning forward to stall out just south of Louisville by sunrise Monday. There will be 2 pieces of energy that will help push the front through. The first one arrives in the early/mid afternoon time period. If we start off cloudy, this one will not have a ton of fuel to work with. There will be a risk for a broken line of thunderstorms to pass through. Severe threat looks low. There is even a chance that this line will be broken enough to allow for several gaps in the rain. In this situation, we would want it to remain solid. I say that because the 2nd lobe of energy that moves in during the evening has the dynamics that we don’t want any fuel involved with. So if we remain stable from the afternoon rain, the 2nd risk at thunderstorms will focus mainly from Indy to Evansville with little to nothing locally when it arrives.