Trial for accused Marshall Co. High School shooter moved to Christian County, Ky.

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A change of venue requested for the trial of accused Marshall County High School shooter Gabriel Parker was approved on Friday, May 17.
The trial will be moved to Christian County.
It was requested to move the venue to a larger county outside of Marshall County, the neighboring counties and the immediate media market to ensure an unbiased jury for the trial.
You can click here to read the petition.
Along with the petition for a change of venue, the defense included 71 pages of various social media posts and signed affidavits from community members as examples of what they believe would lead to a biased jury if the change of venue was not granted.
Parker is charged in connection to a January 2018 shooting that killed two of his classmates and injured dozens of others. He was certified as an adult and is now facing the highest level of punishment a juvenile can face under Kentucky law.
The trial is expected to last about 20 days.
A hearing for a motion to suppress will be held on August 19. The deadline to file a motion to suppress will be 30-45 days before the hearing.
