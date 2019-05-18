Cards Clinch #1 Seed in ACC Tournament

(Courtesy: UofL Athletics) LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The seventh-ranked Louisville baseball team closed out the regular season in style with an 11-0 shutout victory over No. 17 Florida State on Saturday at Jim Patterson Stadium.
The Cardinals wrap up the regular season at 43-13 overall and 21-9 in the Atlantic Coast Conference and will be the No. 1 seed at next week’s ACC Tournament. This marks the third time Louisville has finished with the ACC’s best record, doing so in 2016 and 2017 as well.
The ACC Tournament will be played May 21-26 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. As the one seed, the Cardinals will be paired with eighth-seeded Clemson and 12th-seeded Boston College. The days and times will be announced on Sunday.
As was the case in Thursday’s series opener, the Cardinals jumped on the board early and often on Saturday.
Lucas Dunn and Logan Wyatt drew first inning walks and Alex Binelas singled to right field to plate the day’s first run. Danny Oriente followed with a single of his own to left, and the throw from the outfield got away allowing Wyatt to head home.
Zach Britton cashed in another run with a groundout and Henry Davis capped a four-run first inning with a run-scoring single back through the middle.
UofL went back to work in the second plating a pair of runs, including a Jake Snider RBI single. The Cardinals then added a run in the third and another in the fourth to open up an 8-0 advantage after four innings.
Meanwhile on the mound, Bobby Miller (5-1) was in total command. The sophomore punched out two in the first, second and fourth innings and retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced on the afternoon. Miller tossed six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out eight.
The offense tacked on two more runs in the sixth to push the Cardinals into double figures for the 21st time on the season and added one more for good measure in the eighth.
After Miller exited, the trio of Bryan Hoeing, Michael Kirian and Michael McAvene sat down the final nine hitters of the game in order to close out the final victory of the regular season.
Oriente and Snider each had three hits on the day as the top five in the Louisville order combined to go 11-for-19 at the plate. Binelas, Dunn and Justin Lavey each had multi-hit games as well.
