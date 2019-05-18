FORECAST: Cold front and storms for Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front will move through the region on Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected. A slight risk of severe weather is noted along and north of I 64 with a marginal risk to the south. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats in isolated storms. The degree of severe weather Sunday is highly contingent on how much instability develops. There should be considerable cloudiness that will inhibit that and any morning showers would do the same. This front should be east of the area Sunday night with cooler and drier air early next week. That wont last long as summer heat and near 90 degree highs return by the middle of next week.