Gilda’s Club Night of 1000 Laughs raises thousands for cancer support

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 10th annual Gilda’s Club Night of 1000 Laughs brought smiles and local celebrities to the Louisville Palace on Friday night, while also raising funds for cancer support in the area.
Karen Lawrence, actress and Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence’s mother, was among those who performed a stand-up routine. The night’s headliner was award-winning comedian Mandee McKelvey, who was named one of the 50 best undiscovered comics by Thrillist.
McKelvey was also the event’s first ever female headliner.
Money raised helps continue support programs for people living with cancer and their loved ones, provided free of charge by Gilda’s Club.
“Those programs that we offer from yoga, art, pilates, cooking classes, education offerings - those are all impactful to folks who don’t know where to go when they need support and we’re that resource for them in the community,” Jonathon Raley, Development Manager for Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana, said.
WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned served as one of the hosts for the event, even donating his tie as part of an auction. That money helped raise funds to $30,000.
More information about Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana can be found here.
The organization is named in honor of comedian and original Saturday Night Live cast member Gilda Radner, who died of ovarian cancer in 1989.
