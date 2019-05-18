Highlands resident claims teens attempted carjacking in her driveway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman claims she was held at gunpoint in her own Highlands driveway.
The woman told LMPD’s 5th Division she had just returned home from shopping Tuesday night when a group of four teenagers approached her on Rutherford Avenue in Deer Park. They asked to use her phone, but when she denied them they demanded her keys while brandishing what appeared to be a gun, according to the woman.
“It was about 10:30 at night. I was on the phone with somebody and I heard some screaming out the window,” neighbor Lana Pruitt said.
Prewitt has lived in Deer Park for 27 years and said she’s never even heard of a carjacking on her block.
“It’s pretty safe,” Prewitt explained. “It’s very family-oriented. You see a lot of people out walking side with their kids or dogs. Don’t usually have too much concern to be honest.”
After hearing her screams, the alleged victims neighbors came out to check on the commotion. Prewitt said that’s something they will continue to do.
“Everyone kind of knows each other in the neighborhood," Prewitt said. “So you do kind of get a little bit more concerned. It makes you more cautious, more cognizant of issues that could arise quickly.”
LMPD is searching for possible home surveillance video that could lead to clues. They have talked with two suspects in the group of four teens but no arrests have been made.
Anyone with further information can call the LMPD Anonymous Tipline at 574-LMPD.
In light of the incident, police have encouraged people to always be vigilant, whether they are in a public place or even their own driveway.
