Horse dies at Pimlico day before Preakness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A horse died after the Miss Preakness at Pimlico on Friday.
Several reports including the Washington Post say Congrats Gal had an apparent heart attack just after the conclusion of the G3 Miss Preakness on Friday.
“Congrats Gal suffered sudden death after the eighth race today,” the Stronach Group, which owns Pimlico, and the Maryland Jockey Club said in a statement to the Post. “The incident occurred after the wire. Commission veterinarians attended to the horse immediately. Our thoughts go out to all of the owners, trainers and connections of Congrats Gal. The Stronach Group is committed to the welfare and safety of horses above all and we are saddened by what happened today. A full necropsy will be performed to try to determine the cause of death.”
Brad Cox trained Covfefe broke the track record in the Miss Preakness, running in just 1:07.7. The previous record was 1:10.0 set by Lucky Livi in 2000.
