Horse dies at Pimlico day before Preakness

“Congrats Gal suffered sudden death after the eighth race today,” the Stronach Group, which owns Pimlico, and the Maryland Jockey Club said in a statement to the Post. “The incident occurred after the wire. Commission veterinarians attended to the horse immediately. Our thoughts go out to all of the owners, trainers and connections of Congrats Gal. The Stronach Group is committed to the welfare and safety of horses above all and we are saddened by what happened today. A full necropsy will be performed to try to determine the cause of death.”