KHS lowering adoption fees for most adult dogs during weekend events
KHS has temporarily lowered the price for dogs 25 pounds or more. (Source: Kentucky Humane Society)
By Berry Stockton | May 17, 2019 at 11:17 PM EDT - Updated May 17 at 11:17 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society is lowering adoption fees on most adult dogs for its upcoming adoption events.

Adopters can take home a dog 25 pounds or more for just $25 at seven Feeders Supply donation centers through May 19. Locations include Hikes Point, Fern Creek, Preston, Springhurst, St. Matthews, Dixie (Valley Station) and North Dixie (Shively).

Dogs that are part of the special can be found here.

All pets are spayed or neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

Adoption centers are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Families will still need to fill out an application for adoption and meet with an adoption counselor to ensure the pet is going to the right home, according to KHS. Jefferson County residents also pay $10.50 for pet licensing.

