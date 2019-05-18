1 killed in Harrison Co. crash overnight

HARRISON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - One person was killed in a wreck in Harrison County on Friday night.
Harrison County officials confirm via Facebook, the call came in around 8:10 p.m. of a head-on collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle on Highway 11.
Once on scene, crews found a wreck in the area of Highway 11 SE and Tulip Drive in Laconia.
The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials say the wreck is still under investigation.
