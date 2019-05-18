Louisville church hosts Michael Vick football camp following cancellation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- Elite NFL quarterback Michael Vick wanted to host a football camp for young players in Louisville. Camp organizers said Jeffersontown High School was supposed to host the camp, but rejected them a month before opening day.
Community leaders at St. Stephens Church said they wanted to offer up their new field to the camp, because they believe in second chances and they didn’t want hundreds of kids missing out on an influential opportunity.
On Saturday, young football players stretched, ran and lunged to see if they could train like a pro.
Camp organizers said animal rights groups tried to stop the camp from coming to Louisville because of Michael Vick’s dog fighting charges from nearly 16 years ago. The camp was turned away from its former Jeffersontown High School location.
Langston Gaither from St. Stephens Church said for them and the kids, shutting the camp down wasn’t an option.
“I love the motto we give second chances,” Gaither said. “What a better theme to the whole story that we also gave this camp a second chance.”
The church opened its field to give young boys and girls an opportunity lead, practice and learn from a pro.
“Michael Vicks juke moves I need to take that from him,” said 13 year- old quarterback Quarshawn Thompson.
“It gives these guys the opportunity to say hey I can be that good,” said 502 Hitman football coach Lester Caruthers.
The camp also taught the young players and future stars an important play in life.
“I’m going to give back to Louisville Kentucky,” Thompson said. “There’s really nothing down here, so I can make it better.”
Nearly 700 kids participated in the free camp.
The camp was also denied at Dunbar in Lexington.
