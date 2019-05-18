Man killed while running across Gene Snyder at I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police said a man was trying to run across the interstate when he was hit by a vehicle.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday on the Gene Snyder at I-65 near Preston Highway, according to LMPD.
Police said preliminary reports show a white male in his 20s was running across the interstate when he was hit. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver stayed at the scene, according to police. No charges are expected and LMPD is looking into whether the pedestrian was intoxicated.
Investigators haven’t found any unoccupied vehicles in the area and they’re not sure why the pedestrian was on the interstate.
All lanes have since been reopened.
