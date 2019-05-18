Nwora Still Undecided About Future

CHICAGO, IL. (WAVE) - Jordan Nwora says he’s still 50/50 on whether or not he’ll stay in the N-B-A Draft, or return to the University of Louisville. Nwora is at the N-B-A combine in Chicago, but not participating because of an injury. He says teams are predicting he’ll go between picks 20 and 40. If that’s the case, he might return to the college game. “I have high standards for myself. So, if I’m in the first round why should I go back? If not, I’ll just get better and prove that I am somebody that calibur,” said Nwora.
In the NBA Draft, picks 20-40 are between mid-first round to early second round. Nwora says while he knows he shouldn’t be the number one pick, he thinks his stock is higher than what he’s being told. “I’ll be honest. I’m not going to say I’m the number one pick or the number two pick. I know where I stand. I just feel like not a lot of people do what I do in terms of shooting the ball. Especially, translating to the next level,” said Nwora. In his sophomore season at U of L, Nwora led the Cards in scoring, averaging 17 points per game while shooting 37% from the three point line. The deadline for prospects to remove their name from the draft is June 10th.
