Nwora Still Undecided About Future

In the NBA Draft, picks 20-40 are between mid-first round to early second round. Nwora says while he knows he shouldn’t be the number one pick, he thinks his stock is higher than what he’s being told. “I’ll be honest. I’m not going to say I’m the number one pick or the number two pick. I know where I stand. I just feel like not a lot of people do what I do in terms of shooting the ball. Especially, translating to the next level,” said Nwora. In his sophomore season at U of L, Nwora led the Cards in scoring, averaging 17 points per game while shooting 37% from the three point line. The deadline for prospects to remove their name from the draft is June 10th.