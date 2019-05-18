Planet Fitness offering free summer memberships for teens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local teens can exercise at any of Louisville’s Planet Fitness locations for free over the summer.
It’s part of the nationwide “Teen Summer Challenge,” which launched for Louisville on Friday at the new Highlands location in the Gardiner Lane Shopping Center. Teens ages 15-18 can work out without being charged through September 1.
Teens need to sign up at any Planet Fitness location to receive their free membership. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present to sign up. But once enrolled, teens can use the gym on their own.
Mayor Fischer said the challenge connects with the metro’s three biggest goals - lifelong learning, health and compassion.
“Being fit is a habit and the best time to start a habit is when you’re young,” Mayor Fischer said.
A class will be offered daily targeted specifically for teens, according to PF Louisville CEO Rick Kueber. It will be offered Monday-Friday, along with an orientation program, which is set for twice a week.
JCPS helped kick off the initiative by inviting a student to speak about the benefits.
“I’m glad that they’re offering this over the summer because summer equals a lot of free time,” Seneca High School student Sydney Pepper said. “Like he [Kueber] said it means free time to lay on the couch and so it’s great for teens to make use of that time at the gym.”
There are more than a dozen Planet Fitness locations in the Louisville-area and southern Indiana. Find your gym here.
In addition to free memberships, Planet Fitness will award one teen in each state a $500 scholarship. An additional teen will receive the grand prize of a $5,000 scholarship at the end of the summer.
