Police: Man fell off porch, died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man died near Manslick Road Friday night.
LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said a man in the 6600 block of Manslick Road may have fallen off his porch Friday night and sustained life-threatening injuries.
He was taken to University Hospital where he later died.
That man was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as Dexter Welch, 52.
Smiley said the investigation is ongoing.
Welch’s cause and manner of death are pending additional investigation.
