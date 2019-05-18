Police: Man used crow bar, baseball bat to brutally beat housemate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and his juvenile son have been accused of brutally beating a man inside their south Louisville home.
The assault happened at 1:25 a.m. Thursday on Harlan Avenue, according to an arrest report. The victim told police he was in his bedroom at the home he shared with Daniel Hazel III, 43, when Hazel and his son attacked him with a baseball bat and crow bar.
The victim suffered a bleeding spleen, deep cuts to the head, a concussion and two broken hands.
Blood is visible on Hazel’s clothing in his mug shot.
Hazel claims the beating was in self defense, but police don’t believe that matches up with the victim’s injuries. In the report, police said injuries to the victim’s head and back indicate he was on the ground, while wounds on his hands show he was attempting to deflect the blows.
Hazel has been charged with first-degree assault.
