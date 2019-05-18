Shelby Co. schools, KSP team up for crash reconstruction demo

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday at the The Shelby County Big Picture Learning Academy in Shelbyville, students from the Shelby County Area Technology Center teamed up with Kentucky State Police for a real world exercise in road safety by simulating a crash.
One of the ways police study and learn exactly how collisions happen is to stage crashes and then watch them as they happen. They then take that data and compare it to what they have learned in the classroom.
The Critical Incident Response Team, who oversees the KSP Collision Reconstruction Program, constructed a plan to build a pulley system that allows Troopers to safely perform crash tests. Students at the Shelby County Area Technology Center created the pulley system.
"In a program like this, if you show up and do your work you can really see how your work influences what happens in the real world," student Sam Travis said.
"The way the pulleys are set up and attached to these two cars," Kentucky State Police Trooper Bernie Napier said. "When the truck takes off it starts pulling. It's going to get up to speed at about 30 miles per hour, which in turn will have both of these cars going 30, so the collision will be 60 miles per hour. The accident reconstructionist here are going to reconstruct that accident using the marks that are made on the road, the positions of the vehicles."
30 students studying in several different technical fields participated in the project.
