Students disciplined following Atherton High fireworks scare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three students have been disciplined after a scare at Atherton High School, according to JCPS.
The students are accused of setting off fireworks inside the school around dismissal time Wednesday afternoon. That led to reports of a possible shooting and a massive police presence.
No one was hurt in the incident.
The students names have not been released. The district also has not detailed what kind of punishment they’ll face.
