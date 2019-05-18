Students disciplined following Atherton High fireworks scare

A large police presence was the result of a report of a possible shooting. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Becca Gibson | May 17, 2019 at 9:51 PM EDT - Updated May 17 at 9:51 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three students have been disciplined after a scare at Atherton High School, according to JCPS.

The students are accused of setting off fireworks inside the school around dismissal time Wednesday afternoon. That led to reports of a possible shooting and a massive police presence.

A report of shots fired turned out to be a fireworks prank at Atherton. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

No one was hurt in the incident.

The students names have not been released. The district also has not detailed what kind of punishment they’ll face.

