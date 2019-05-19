Democratic candidates for governor talk policy, plans for Kentucky over breakfast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s Democratic candidates for Governor talked policy over breakfast in a last push for support.
The Pre-Primary Breakfast of Champions is hosted each year by Representative Joni Jenkins. On Saturday, each candidate touted their track record and their plans for the Commonwealth’s future.
Topics varied from a focus on education, to healthcare and working families.
But each candidate had one thing in common - they’re ready to beat Governor Matt Bevin.
“I’m a 24 year cancer survivor and quality healthcare is personal to me, accessible healthcare,” candidate Rockey Adkins said. “And this governor trying to take 100,000 people off of the healthcare rolls.”
Attorney General Andy Beshear hit Bevin on education.
“Everyone talks about education, but I’m the only person fighting for it, taking on Matt Bevin when he tried to illegally cut retirement,” Beshear said.
Adam Edelen said he’s working to build a different kind of Kentucky for
“My running-mate Gill Holland and I are running a campaign that is powered by people and ideas,” Edelen said. “And we’re bringing a lot of ideas and a lot of people to a very broken system of politics.”
Primary voting is on Tuesday.
