Ellis Park getting a facelift

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Those who visit Ellis Park this racing season are in for some big changes.
Renovations are happening right now and we got a copy of some of the renderings.
Designs plans that will evolve Ellis Park include painting, pressure washing, renovated restrooms, and new roofing.
We’ve learned the club house will also get some attention too, including new carpet and ceiling.
New features will include a history wall and food choices. They’ve contracted concessions stands for food that will offer BBQ, Arby’s, and Wings Etc.
The momentum is exciting to managers.
Leaders at Ellis are hoping most of these improvements will be done by the first live meet, which will take place Sunday, June 30.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.