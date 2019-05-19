JUST IN: Officials believe natural gas caused Jeffersonville home explosion

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Officials confirm a deadly home explosion in Jeffersonville was believed to be caused by natural gas.
WAVE 3 News also found out it was piping inside of the home, that’s believed to have been the culprit.
The state’s pipeline safety director said they’re focusing on the piping, which does not belong to Vectren, the utility company. But rather it was piping inside of the home, making it the homeowner’s responsibility to maintain.
They also said the National Transportation Safety Board is not involved because it is not in their jurisdiction, saying their responsibility ends at the meter.
The director also said a fatality report has been filed with Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, the federal pipeline regulators.
Earlier Sunday, the Jeffersonville Fire Department ruled out the possibility of it being a meth lab.
The explosion early this morning was so powerful that it’s not only affected this one home, but rather the entire neighborhood.
