Louisville Zoo requests more funding, exploring revenue opportunities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A birthday celebration, burdened by budget cuts.
The Louisville Zoo celebrated 50 years of conservation and education Saturday. But metro money issues are creating concerns for the future.
In April, Mayor Fischer announced cuts in the wake of Louisville’s $32 million budget shortfall.
Right now, the zoo is just trying to settle this year’s budget, asking for $5.2 million, which is a bit more than last year. But once they get through that, it’s looking towards ways to save money - as well as increasing attendance and revenue.
Dedicated zoo-goers said they couldn’t imagine the city without this oasis, working to better the bond between people and the planet for five decades.
“We’d be lost, its a tradition," one mother told WAVE 3 News.
Last year’s abnormal rainfall and this year’s sinkhole really took a bite out of attendance in the middle of the funding crisis.
“The key is to learn from the opportunity within the challenge and our team is wonderful for that,” Director John Walczak said. “We have had to make some staff cuts now so it’s tough.”
The zoo is looking towards a public-private partnership, according to Walczak, as well as other opportunities.
“What we need to do is to continue to look for the business innovations and make sure that we solve this on the revenue side of the equation and always serve our community,” Walczak said.
They’ll strive to serve the community by offering free admission days, creating free admission programs for under-served children and partnering with schools for STEM learning. This will help teach important lessons, while also protecting those who need it.
“We help save the black footed ferret, the most endangered mammal in North America,” Walczak explained. “We reproduce more than any zoo in North America, we’ve helped save other bird species in the Cuban crocodile, we rescued polar bears room on the north slope of Alaska that wouldn’t have survived another day."
The teachings open the world to those hungry for it.
“You can travel 10,000 miles in 100 steps here at the Louisville Zoo,” Walczak said.
While addressing Metro Council this past week, Walczak brought up ways they’re going to try and raise revenue, like charging more during prime attendance times.
He also said he hopes to get the train reopened soon and partner on pass options with Kentucky Kingdom.
