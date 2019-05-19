Officer suffers non-life threatening injuries in hit-and-run

By Makayla Ballman and Annie Moore | May 19, 2019 at 6:46 AM EDT - Updated May 19 at 9:14 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An LMPD officer was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

It happened at the corner of Cole Ave and Noah Dr. just before 5 a.m.

An LMPD spokesperson said officers were investigating a car break-in, when an officer was hit by a black Kia Optima, driven by a suspect in the car break-ins.

The officer fired shots at the car, which was later found abandoned at Conway Middle School.

Police said the officer was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating, and the suspect has not been located.

