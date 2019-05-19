Officer suffers non-life threatening injuries in hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An LMPD officer was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning.
It happened at the corner of Cole Ave and Noah Dr. just before 5 a.m.
An LMPD spokesperson said officers were investigating a car break-in, when an officer was hit by a black Kia Optima, driven by a suspect in the car break-ins.
The officer fired shots at the car, which was later found abandoned at Conway Middle School.
Police said the officer was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating, and the suspect has not been located.
This story will be updated.
