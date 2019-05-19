Officials: 1 killed, 2 injured in Jeffersonville home explosion

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - One person died after a home explosion in Jeffersonville on Sunday morning.
According to the Jeffersonville Fire Department, the call came in just before 5 a.m., in the 900 block of Assembly Road, in the Capital Hills Neighborhood. A Facebook pose (below) originally said the scene was in the 900 block of Senate Ave, but a tweet from the fire department corrected the address to say the 900 block of Assembly Road.
Chief Hendrick told a WAVE 3 News photographer that the home where the blast originated from was “completely damaged.”
“Twelve to 15-to-20 houses have sustained some sort of damage,” Chief Hedrick said. “I would say five to six of those have sustained considerable damage and may not be able to be occupied. We’re in the process now of doing our secondary research. That’s where we go back and look at all the affected residents to make sure that no one is in there. A more thorough search to make sure no one is in there.”
Three people were take to the hospital, Chief Hedrick said. Of those three, two are still being treated at University of Louisville Hospital.
Sgt. Issac Parker with Jeffersonville Police confirmed one of those three succumbed to their injuries.
Jeffersonville Police are investigating this incident, along with Indiana State Police.
This story will be updated.
