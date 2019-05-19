Parks and Recreation seeking other options in wake of pool closures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four city pools won’t open this summer because of metro budget cuts. So city leaders have asked for the public’s help in seeking other options.
Louisville Parks and Recreation set up at the fours pools on Saturday, hoping for some feedback.
Current and future pool users were asked to fill out a survey detailing their past pool usage and usual family activities over the summer months.
The survey can be found here.
In April, Mayor Greg Fischer announced the pools wouldn’t open as the city deals with a $32 million budget shortfall. Other cuts included nixing an upcoming LMPD recruitment class and the elimination of school resource officers in JCPS schools.
The council will adopt a final budget on June 25.
