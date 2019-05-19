Person drowns in Taylorsville Lake

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A beautiful day at the Taylorsville Lake turned deadly after a drowning.
The drowning incident happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday near the Possum Ridge Boat Dock, according to the Taylorsville Spencer County Fire Protection District.
The district said they worked with a number of other agencies during the rescue. The dive team later recovered the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of family.
