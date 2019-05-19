Police investigating after shooting victim shows up at Louisville Kroger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man showed up to a Louisville Kroger with gunshot wounds.
Metrosafe confirms the call came in at 4:06 p.m. of a shooting near 27th and Broadway. When officers responded to that scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officials believe the incident started at nearby Victory Park, then the victim made their way to the Kroger.
The victim was transported to University Hospital for treatment, his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
