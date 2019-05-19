Pool chemical injuries lead to thousands of ER visits annually

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The weather is warming up, which means it’s time for pool season, but those poolside activities can lead to injuries due to dangerous chemicals.
According to the CDC, there were more than 4,500 hospital visits every year between 2008 and 2017 due to injuries from pool chemicals. The most common ones were from inhaling chemical fumes, vapors or gases. A lot of times this happens when opening chlorine containers.
According to the CDC data, more than one third of the patients were children or teens, and more than half of the incidents occurred at home. Pool chemicals like chlorine protect swimmers from the spread of germs and prevent outbreaks linked to pools and water playgrounds.
It's important to read and follow directions on pool chemical product labels. Wear safety equipment, like respirators or googles, when handling pool chemicals. Keep pool chemicals out of reach of children, teens, and animals. Never mix different pool chemicals with each other.
It is particularly dangerous to mix chlorine and acid.
