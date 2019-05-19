‘Sleep Tight’ project builds 50 beds for 50 kids in need

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Shepherdsville Elementary School partnered with Louisville’s Metro United Way to build beds for those in need.
The project was called “Sleep Tight,” named because organizers believe students deserve a good night’s rest to be at their best.
“My hope is that we will see improvement in their overall mood, health, and productivity,” Traci Gould, Coordinator for the Shepherdsville Elementary School Family Resource Center, said.
A number of businesses helped make the event possible, including K&I Lumber, the Shepherdsville Fire Department and Hadley Energy.
“This is certainly not an easy project, but it will be so worth it when the kids get to come and see their new beds,” Gould said.
50 beds were provided for 50 kids.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.