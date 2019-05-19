‘Sleep Tight’ project builds 50 beds for 50 kids in need

The event was a partnership between Shepherdsville Elementary and Metro United Way. (Source: Traci Gould)
By Berry Stockton | May 18, 2019 at 10:35 PM EDT - Updated May 18 at 10:35 PM

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Shepherdsville Elementary School partnered with Louisville’s Metro United Way to build beds for those in need.

The project was called “Sleep Tight,” named because organizers believe students deserve a good night’s rest to be at their best.

Shepherdsville Elementary partnered with Metro United Way to build 50 beds for kids. (Source: Traci Gould)

“My hope is that we will see improvement in their overall mood, health, and productivity,” Traci Gould, Coordinator for the Shepherdsville Elementary School Family Resource Center, said.

A number of businesses helped make the event possible, including K&I Lumber, the Shepherdsville Fire Department and Hadley Energy.

Dozens of community volunteers helped build beds for kids in need in the Shepherdsville community. (Source: Traci Gould)

“This is certainly not an easy project, but it will be so worth it when the kids get to come and see their new beds,” Gould said.

50 beds were provided for 50 kids.

