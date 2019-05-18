2-year-old found in pond dies in hospital

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - According to Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the 2-year-old child, Eaton Tindle, has died at Norton’s Children Hospital in Louisville from injuries sustained from drowning.
Authorities say the child passed around 8:00 Sunday morning
---------------------------------
PREVIOUS: A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after he possibly drowned in a pond.
It happened around 7:24 p.m. in the 200 block of North Chestnut Grove Road in the Lewisport area, east of Daviess County.
When first responders arrived on the scene, they say several people were performing CPR on a two-year-old boy next to a pond.
“You wanna help people, you wanna save kids, save people. You don’t want to respond to something where you got there too late” said Detective Brad Youngman.
We’re told he and another two-year-old were playing in the yard near a home while the parents were working in the yard. When the family noticed the children were missing, they started searching for them.
Two men found the child in the pond and immediately jumped in and pulled him from the water. The second two-year-old was found unharmed before first respondents arrived on the scene.
The child rescued from the pond was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital by ambulance and then flown to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
Detective Brad Youngman is taking charge on this case, and wants everyone to remember, as it gets warmer, to talk to your children about water safety.
“For kids that are older, that you can communicate with, I would definitely remind them about pool safety. Explain to them that you don’t want them in the water unless you’re watching” said Youngman.
Neighbors tell 14 News the family just moved onto the street, and that they are praying that the family return soon with their child in their arms.
The child is still in critical condition.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.