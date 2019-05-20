FBI offering reward in case of murdered Bardstown officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the sixth anniversary of his death approaches, there is a new effort to find those responsible for the shooting of Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis.
In a post on Facebook, the FBI announced they are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of those responsible.
During the early morning hours of May 25, 2013, Ellis was ambushed after he stopped to remove debris blocking an exit ramp from the Bluegrass Parkway.
Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate the case.
