FORECAST: A few clouds overnight, but the next best rain chance arrives Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will ease the fall in temperatures overnight a bit, but the dry air in place will allow temperatures to drop into the 50s in the city and upper 40s for some the suburbs.
A few high clouds will linger into Tuesday, but with high pressure generally in control, we should enjoy another dry day with slightly warmer high temperatures.
The ongoing severe weather across Texas and Oklahoma will push across the Plains and into the Ohio Valley by Wednesday. These will be fading as they approach early Wednesday, and we’ll keep a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the forecast. Warming kicks in Wednesday, and really pushes in starting Thursday.
In fact, a stretch of 90s looks likely beginning Thursday through Memorial Day – our first heat wave of the season. The summer-like pattern is responsible because of the southeast ridge. While isolated downpours are possible in this set-up, most hours of the day are spent dry and above average.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer; isolated thunderstorm (20% chance). HIGH: 78°
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny; scattered thunderstorms (40% chance). HIGH: 87°
